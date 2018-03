Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- Two men are dead after a car accident in Lowell Thursday morning (March 8), according to Lt. Paul Pillaro.

Pillaro said the vehicle left the road at N Bloomington and School Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.

The identity of the driver and the passenger have not been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as we follow this developing story.