Parkland Teen Who Shielded Classmates From Bullets Now In Critical Condition

A 15-year-old who protected his classmates in Florida from gunfire is now in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Anthony Borges is the only Parkland shooting victim still hospitalized after rampage that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was downgraded from fair to critical condition, Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Thursday.

On February 14, after barricading a door with his body, Anthony was shot five times through the door by the gunman. Four days later, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel visited Anthony in the hospital.

This week, Anthony’s attorney said the family plans to sue Broward County, Broward County Public Schools and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” attorney Alex F. Arreaza wrote in a notice of intent to sue.

As of Thursday afternoon, a verified GoFundMe account for Anthony’s family has raised more than $625,000.