Springdale Man Gets 22 Years For Distributing Meth In NWA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday (March 8) to more than 20 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Allen Kentroy Stevens, 38, pleaded guilty last fall in U.S. District Court to one count of distribution of more than 50 grams of meth and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Investigators with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force used three controlled purchases to buy meth from Stevens last spring. Investigators later searched Stevens’ home, where they found 125 grams of meth, digital scales and packaging materials.

Stevens’ girlfriend’s home was also searched, and investigators recovered 31 grams of meth in a kitchen freezer, along with baggies, a digital scale and a handgun, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.

Assistant United States Attorney Denis Dean prosecuted the case for the United States.