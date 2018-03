× Three Car Traffic Accident On Pinnacle Hills Parkway

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers fire crews were dispatched to the of a traffic accident Thursday (March 8) on Pinnacle Hills Parkway at Northgate Road, according to the fire department.

A Cadillac car, Chevy Tahoe and Subaru Outback were involved in the accident. The roof over the front seats of the Tahoe were cut open to remove the passenger.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.