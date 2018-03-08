× Walmart Associates To Receive $13.9 Million In Cash Bonuses

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — More than 890,000 Walmart associates will receive a share of more than $560 million in total cash bonuses.

More than $160 million in cash bonuses are based on their stores’ Q4 performance and more than $400 million in one-time cash bonuses tied to recent changes in tax law. Arkansas Walmart associates are receiving approximately $13.9 million in combined bonuses.

The bonuses will be included in their March 8 paycheck, according to Walmart.

“We are committed to helping our associates succeed, and want to honor them for their hard work and how well they serve our customers every day,” said Amy Corso, vice president and regional general manager. “Our founder, Sam Walton, said it best – it is our people who make the difference.”