Freshman Casey Martin (Lonoke, Ark.) & senior Luke Bonfield talk about adjustments at the plate thanks to hitting coach Nate Thompson & preview the weekend series against Kent State.
WATCH: Casey Martin & Luke Bonfield Preview Kent State
