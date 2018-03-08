Starter Isaiah Campbell and reliever Jackson Rutledge address how pitching during a doubleheader is different from a usual weekend series. Campbell reflects on his return from injury & Rutledge talks about pitching in front of the Baum Stadium crowd.
WATCH: Isaiah Campbell & Jackson Rutledge Ready For Doubleheader
