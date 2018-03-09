× 5 Facilities Pay Fees To Grow Medical Marijuana In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The five companies selected to grow medical marijuana in Arkansas have paid their fees to be licensed, and one reversed course on which county it would locate its facility.

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday the five companies each paid the $100,000 fee and posted the $500,000 performance bond required to be licensed by the state as cultivation facilities. The Medical Marijuana Commission is expected to formally issue the licenses Wednesday.

Natural State Wellness Enterprises announced it would locate its facility in Jackson County after initially saying it would choose Jefferson County.

The other cultivation facilities are Natural State Medicinals Cultivation in Jefferson County, Bold Team LLC in Woodruff County, Osage Creek Cultivation in Carroll County and Delta Medical Cannabis Company Inc. in Jackson County.