× Arkansas Governor Declares 14 Counties As Disaster Areas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued disaster declarations for 14 counties that sustained damage from severe storms, flooding and tornadoes.

The storms happened on and after Feb. 20.

The counties include Arkansas, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleveland, Desha, Faulkner, Lee, Lonoke, Mississippi, Ouachita, Randolph and White.