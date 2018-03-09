Barford Pours In 27 As Arkansas Moves Into SEC Semis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFSM) - Arkansas entered Friday's matchup with Florida on an eight game skid against the Gators and the way it started, it appeared the slide would continue.

But Arkansas' defense started to take over the game.

Arkansas dominated the rebounding department and then put together a 20-4 second half run as the Hogs posted an 80-72 win over No. 3 seeded Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The No. 6 seed Razorbacks will face No. 2 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky will face Alabama in the other semifinal at noon.

Jaylen Barford caught fire during that second half run as the senior guard finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Daniel Gafford added a double-double of his own as he had 16 points, including an emphatic windmill jam to put the game away, and 12 rebounds.

Little Rock native and Florida guard KeVaughn Allen was held to just 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting after scoring a combined 49 points in his previous two games against Arkansas. Keith Stone led Florida with 22 points off the bench.