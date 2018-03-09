Jury Finds Rudy Man Guilty Of Killing A Man & Burning His Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) -- A suspect accused of killing a man and burning his home has been found guilty of five charges.

A jury found Jeremy Brake guilty Friday (March 9) of second-degree murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence, using a firearm during the commission of a crime and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The jury will hear from the defense and prosecution to start sentencing deliberations about 4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors said Brake shot and killed Mike King inside a mobile home in Oct. 2016. Prosecutors accused Brake of burning down the mobile home.

King was shot in the stomach, but prosecutors claim the gun has yet to be found.

This is a developing story.