× Lady Tigers Top Mountain View To Win 3A State Championship

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM)–Throughout the season, Charleston coach Jason Rucker would reference the ’09 team, remembering the Lady Tigers’ lone state title. Now he can talk up the ’18 team.

Charleston took down Mountain View 67-59 to win the 3A state championship. Senior Hattie Newhart was named MVP after pouring in 27 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Tigers led by one at half and trailed by one after three quarters but used an 18-9 final quarter to put away the Lady Jackets.

Baylee King added 17 points and 5 rebounds, Allie Green had 11 points and Payton Rucker had an important three down the stretch.

Payton is coach Jason’s daughter, and has been present for both Charleston state titles.

“She was the ball girl on the court with me in 2009,” coach Rucker said. “And now to be able to have your child on the team and win a championship, it’s something we’ll never ever forget.”

Charleston finishes the season 24-9.