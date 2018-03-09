New Details Emerge In Yountville, Cali. Hostage Situation
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — At the largest veterans’ home in the country, a gunman is holding three hostages in a room inside. The sheriff says the gunman has exchanged fire with deputies, but no injuries were reported. The state-owned veterans’ home is in Yountville, in Napa Valley Wine Country.
Law enforcement officers are largely surrounding the hillside veterans’ home. Hillside Medevac helicopaters are standing by, and hostage negotiators have been trying to make contact with the gunman in the room he burst in Friday morning.
“He is armed with M4-style rifle,” came on the scanner, according to Broadcastify. “Fifteen to 30 shots fired against a deputy”
Shots rang out just after 10 a.m. Friday, with witnesses say a gunman walked into a party on the campus.