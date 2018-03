Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Ozark woman was recently a contestant on 'Price Is Right'. The show aired with her on it Friday (March 9).

Darla Sparacino won a luggage set and a trip to Boston.

She played the game "Two For The Price Of One".

Sparacino didn't get to play in the 'Showcase, Showdown' because she went over by $1 when spinning the wheel.