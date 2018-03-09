× Razorbacks Split Doubleheader Against Kent State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Friday the Razorbacks faced Kent State for the first time since beating them in 2012 in the College World Series. Arkansas took game one winning 7-2 against the Golden Flashes. But, Kent State’s bats woke up in game two, as they rolled to a 10-4 victory at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas 7, Kent State 2

GAME ONE: Blaine Knight once again commanded the mound for the Razorbacks. The Hogs’ ace halted Kent State’s bats for six innings, scattering four hits, with just one run crossing the plate,all while striking out six batters.

At the plate, Eric Cole, Grant Koch, and Carson Shaddy all hit home runs. Shaddy finished game one as the Hogs’ top hitter, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Kent State 10, Arkansas 4

GAME TWO: The Razorbacks didn’t have as much success at the plate in game two against Kent State. The Hogs also didn’t have as much luck on the bump. Isaiah Campbell pitched for 3.2 innings pitched, giving up five runs on five hits, with only one run being earned, as he was given his second loss of the year.

Due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms in the Northwest Arkansas area on Saturday, Arkansas and Kent State agreed to play two nine-inning games on Friday and then conclude the series on Sunday with a day off in between.

The Razorbacks will wrap-up the series against Kent State Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Baum Stadium.