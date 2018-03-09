× Springdale Man Gets 20 Years For Rape

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday (March 7) to 20 years in the state Department of Correction for raping a woman for more than a decade.

Charles Hudspeth pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to two counts of rape, a Class Y felony.

The woman told police Hudspeth began sexually abusing her when she was 5 years old, according to Fayetteville police.

The woman said the abuse lasted until her senior year of high school and that Hudspeth threatened to punish her if she didn’t comply with his requests.

Hudspeth allegedly admitted to the woman’s family that he had molested her after being confronted about the abuse, according to police.

Details of the assault provided by the woman’s family matched her statements to police.