Springdale Man Gets Probation For Sexual Assault

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man received six years probation and will need to register as a sex offender for sexually assaulting a maintenance worker last fall.

Zepty Tonton, 38, was arrested in November 2017 at a local apartment complex after telling Springdale police he rubbed his genitals against one of the female employees, according to an arrest report.

The woman said she was working on the locks at the complex when Tonton emerged from a room, grabbed her from behind and rubbed his genitals on her back side for four to five seconds, according to the report.

The woman said Tonton spoke to her in Marshallese before she pulled away and left the complex. Police said she was afraid she was going to get hurt.

Tonton later spoke to police and admitted to the allegations, but said he thought the woman was, “…OK with what he did,” the report states.