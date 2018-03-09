Suspect Arrested, Officer Injured In Franklin County Police Chase
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A suspect has been arrested and an officer sustained minor injuries in a vehicle chase from Altus to Ozark.
Police have yet to release the suspect’s name.
Officer Jason Parsons with the Altus Police Department tried to stop a suspect on Highways 64 and 219. The suspect was driving a stolen Hummer, according to Altus Mayor Veronica Post.
Post said Parsons sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
State and Ozark police, as well as Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the matter.