× Arkansas Runs Out Of Gas, Falls in SEC Semifinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFSM)–Beating Florida for the first time in five years? No big deal. Beating Tennessee for the second time in one season? A little bit tougher.

The No. 6 Razorbacks (23-11) got run out of the Scottrade Center 84-66 by the No. 2 Volunteers (25-7). Tennessee shot 76% in the first half and blew the game open in the final eight minutes before halftime with a 17-2 run. The Vols led 48-29 in the locker room.

Jordan Bone scored 17 first half points and shot 8/11 from the floor. SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Admiral Schofield scored 16 points and 7 rebounds.

While Arkansas went 41% from the floor, Tennessee was hot all afternoon and shot 57% from the field plus 65% from behind the arc.

Even though Arkansas got off to a hot start in the second half, it wasn’t able to make the game closer than 11 points. Daryl Macon finished with 19 points, Jaylen Barford had 14 points,Anton Beard had 11 and Darious Hall scored 11.

Tennessee moves on to the finals to face No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday at Noon. The Wildcats crushed No. 9 Alabama 86-63 in the first semifinal.

Arkansas now waits to see its seed and destination for the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday.