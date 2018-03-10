× Georgia Fires Basketball Coach Mark Fox

ATHENS, Ga. (KFSM)–After nine seasons as Bulldogs head coach, Mark Fox has been fired by Georgia according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. Fox boasted a record of 166-133 in his time in Athens.

Fox led Georgia to two NCAA tournaments (2011 & 2015) in nine seasons but missed the last three. The Bulldogs went to the NIT each of the past two years.

Mike Anderson led Arkansas to a 7-5 record against Fox and Georgia.

The Bulldogs finished as the 12 seed in the SEC with a record of 18-15, 7-11 in conference.