× Greenwood Finishes As 6A State Runner-Up

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM)– The Greenwood girls basketball team fell to Jonesboro in the 6A state championship game 57-44 on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs finish their 2017-18 campaign 22-10 overall.

The Hurricanes had two players finish in the double figures, Elauna Eaton led all scorers with 19 points. Kinley Fisher posted nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, Ally Sockey was right behind her with eight points and seven rebounds. Greenwood struggled from the three-point range, making only four out of 32 attempts from behind the arc.

Greenwood’s lone senior Kaila Cartwright was hoping for a different outcome for her final season, but she said she was proud of how far her team was able to make it 6A state tournament.

“I’m extremely proud of our girls we worked hard,” said Cartwright. “We worked extremely hard all season and this is where we wanted to be and it’s a huge accomplishment and to end my basketball career here.”