Night At The Caribbean Benefits Local Treatment Center

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – For the sixteenth straight year, people gathered in downtown Fort Smith for the Night at the Caribbean event.

The annual fundraiser celebrates the spirit of the Caribbean with authentic cuisine, specialty drinks, live music and auctions.

This year’s event took place at the DoubleTree Hotel and raised money to benefit the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center.

The proceeds will go to providing support and services for people with developmental disabilities.

Organizers say around 350 people attended this year’s Night at the Caribbean event.