NORTHWEST ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)-- Tax season is well underway, and the deadline to file is approaching.

There's no need to worry though because WestArk RSVP can help you fill out and file your taxes for free.

In the video above, 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Susie Reehl, the executive director of RSVP to talk about how you can qualify for this resource.

There are locations in NWA and the River Valley. For more information, click here.