Steel Horse Rally Organizers Seeking Volunteers

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Organizers of the annual Steel Horse Rally are asking people to volunteer for the upcoming 2018 rally.

On Saturday (March 10), a sign-up event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Fort Smith.

The event uses volunteers to accomplished much of what the rally entails year after year.

"The volunteers are the fuel for the Steel Horse Rally every year," said Dennis Snow, president of the rally. "This is when we get together and do assignments, security, ambassadors and hospitality. We have several different areas."

People interested in volunteering can still sign up, and must be at least 21 years of age.

The 4th Annual Steel Horse Rally is held May 4-5.