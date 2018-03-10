Storms Ending As Cold Front Arrives Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the worst of the severe weather is likely finished for Saturday, thunderstorms will continue to fester along a boundary running from west-to-east in Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. An isolated severe storm or two will continue to be possible with the main risk continuing to be hail.

The severe weather risk for everyone should be finished by the time the watch expires at 10pm if not earlier.

Additional severe weather is not likely tonight. A cold front will move across our area late this evening with much cooler temperatures and breezy north winds for Sunday.

There may be a few showers early on Sunday morning but all rain will quickly end as drier air filters in.

Clear weather is expected for most of next week with a warming trend into the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett