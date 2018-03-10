× Update: Storms Developing, Tracking Southeast

Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop across Eastern Oklahoma and will track into Arkansas for the late afternoon and evening hours.

The storms are developing along a boundary which is situated around I40. This is the most favored location for heavy rain and the risk of a few severe storms.

This is the latest severe weather outlook map. Notice that the risk area has shifted farther north to account for the warm front’s location farther to the north this afternoon.

This is future radar for 8pm.

Notice that a few showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to be possible in our area; especially the I40 corridor; however, the severe weather risk will shift SE into central Arkansas.

The risk of thunderstorms will diminish by midnight but lingering areas of rain will be possible into Sunday morning as the weather turns sharply colder with the arrival of the cold front.

-Garrett