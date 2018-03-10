× WATCH: Another Warm Afternoon, Then Stormy This Evening

Another warm afternoon is on the way with most of us looking at highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a chance of a pop-up storm this morning and afternoon, but the best chance of widespread rain and storms will come this evening. Some strong to severe storms will be possible with hail being the main threat.

Hour-by-hour rain chances:

Severe weather risk today:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: