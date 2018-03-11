× 7th Inning Power Surge Leads Arkansas To Series Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–When Kent State jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning, Arkansas didn’t blink. In fact, the Hogs played their baseball in the second half of a 11-4 series clinching win.

The seventh inning was especially kind to Arkansas (11-4). After a quick 1-2-3 frame from Evan Lee, freshman Casey Martin led off the inning with a solo home run. Jordan McFarland followed suit and two batters later Carson Shaddy nearly cleared the scoreboard.

McFarland tacked on a grand slam in the eighth inning to blow open the game.

Shaddy and Martin are now tied with Eric Cole for the team lead with four home runs each.

The comeback began with Martin’s RBI double in the fifth. Heston Kjerstad tied the game in the sixth with a hard hit two run double.

Freshmen Bryce Bonnin and Kole Ramage combined to throw 4.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, while Lee threw 4.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Arkansas welcomes Texas and Kentucky to Baum Stadium this week. The Hogs and Longhorns open the two game series Tuesday night at 7 p.m.