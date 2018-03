Mike Anderson

Trey Thompson and Anton Beard

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- For the third time in the last four seasons, the Razorbacks men's basketball team heading to the Big Dance, earning a No. 7 seed in the east region of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Mike Anderson, and seniors Trey Thompson and Anton Beard reacted to the news of their bid Sunday. Arkansas will face 10-seeded Butler in the first round this Friday at 2:10 p.m. in Detroit, Michigan.