Homes Evacuated After Car Hits Gas Line In Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE (KFSM)–Several homes were evacuated after a car hit a gas meter, causing it to break. Right now it’s unclear how many homes were evacuated.

Slack Street from Weston to Hallack will be closed the next few hours, according to police. Utility crews are on the scene working to fix the gas main.

According to Benton County dispatchers, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday (March 11). Authorities believe the driver is uninjured.

