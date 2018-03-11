× Razorbacks Headed Back To The Big Dance

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just more than 24 hours after their run in the SEC Tournament ended in the semifinals, Arkansas officially punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 7 Razorbacks will play in Detroit against No. 10 seed Butler on Friday.

After hitting a lull midway through the SEC schedule, Arkansas closed the regular season strong as they won eight of their final 10 games before falling to Tennessee in the conference tournament semifinals. The Razorbacks are 4-and-2 against ranked opponents this season.

Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon were each named to the All-SEC teams after finishing ranked in the top four in the conference in points per game. Barford led Arkansas past Florida (in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals) for the first time since the 2012-13 season as he poured in a game high 27 points. In addition, Daniel Gafford was named to the All-SEC freshmen team.

Arkansas is in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and the third time in the past four years. A season ago, the Razorbacks eliminated No. 9 seed Seton Hall and then let a five point lead slip away in the closing minutes to No. 1 seed and eventual national champion North Carolina. The Tar Heels have knocked Arkansas out of the NCAA Tournament in each of their last three appearances.

The Razorbacks are looking for their first trip to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 1999 postseason.