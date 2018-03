Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Two schools in the River Valley are making huge efforts in a local food drive.

St. Boniface Catholic School Principal Rebecca Kaelin and Trinity Junior High Principal Dr. Karen Hollenbeck sit down with Daren Bobb to talk about what the schools are doing for the Lenten Food Drive.

The food drive works to benefit the Community Clearinghouse.

Donations will continue to be accepted until March 29th.