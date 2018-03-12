× Arkansas Legislators Adjourn But Are Expected Back Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Members of the Arkansas Legislature have ended their 2018 session to consider state financial matters but are expected back Tuesday for a special session.

The House and Senate adjourned Monday afternoon after previously approving a $5.6 billion state budget that takes effect July 1. The funding plan is $173 million larger than the current budget and includes $64 million for a reserve fund that could be used for highways and also for tax cuts.

Legislators expect Gov. Asa Hutchinson to call a special session that could begin Tuesday, but the governor has not provided a list of what might be on the agenda. It’s expected to include the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers and changes to the open container law that officials say are needed to protect highway funding.