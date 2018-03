Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM)-- The Arkansas Razorbacks will be facing Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this week. Sunday, the Bulldogs (20-13) talked to the media about earning a bid, and their thoughts on playing a team they don't know much about, the Razorbacks.

The BulldogsĀ will play the Razorbacks in the first round in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.