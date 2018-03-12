× Fort Smith To Vote Millage Increase In May

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — During a meeting Monday (March 12), the Fort Smith Board of Education voted unanimously, 7-0, in favor of a millage increase that will continue to better Fort Smith schools.

The board voted to ask for a 5.558 millage increase, which will be on the ballot for May 22.

The funds from the proposed millage increase, if passed, will go toward school district improvements. A citizen’s committee proposed projects will cost upward of $120 million.

The committee was needed to help decide whether resources are available for school improvements. Some of the projects proposed include new storm shelters, gyms and locker rooms and construction.