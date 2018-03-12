CLICK HERE TO PLAY BRACKET MADNESS

Fort Smith To Vote Millage Increase In May

Posted 6:51 pm, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:11PM, March 12, 2018

Photo courtesy of the Fort Smith Public School District.

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — During a meeting Monday (March 12), the Fort Smith Board of Education voted unanimously, 7-0, in favor of a millage increase that will continue to better Fort Smith schools.

The board voted  to ask for a 5.558 millage increase, which will be on the ballot for May 22.

The funds from the proposed millage increase, if passed, will go toward school district improvements. A citizen’s committee proposed projects will cost upward of $120 million.

The committee was needed to help decide whether resources are available for school improvements. Some of the projects proposed include new storm shelters, gyms and locker rooms and construction.

 