Modest Mouse Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — American indie rock band Modest Mouse will perform July 19 at the Walmart AMP as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale Friday (March 16) at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $61.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Modest Mouse formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Wash, and played a key part in turning the Pacific Northwest into fertile ground for indie acts (including Death Cab for Cutie and the Shins), according to a news release.

Their sixth album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, sold more than a million copies, thanks in part to its No. 1 single, “Float On.”

In 2009, Rolling Stone listed “Float On” No. 39 on its “Best Songs of the 2000s” list. The band’s follow-up, We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank (2007), debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.