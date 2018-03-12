× No Injuries After Fire Destroys House Near Gateway

GATEWAY (KFSM) — A fire destroyed a house on Beaver Holler Road near Gateway on Monday (March 12) morning, but officials said no one was injured.

The fire got out of control after the homeowner fell asleep while cooking bacon, according to Marc Trollinger, Benton County Fire Marshal.

Firefighters from three agencies — Avoca, Pea Ridge and the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department — all responded about 8:58 a.m. The house was declared a total loss.

The man had stepped away from the kitchen, sat down and dozed off, Trollinger said. When the man woke up, his house was on fire. He thought he put the fire out at one point, so he didn’t initially call 911, Trollinger said.