Sunny, Warm March Weather

After a few chilly mornings, afternoon high temperatures will gradually get warmer during the week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the Central Plains. This will lead to a calm stretch of weather during the work-week with rain chances returning for the upcoming weekend.

The brush fire danger will be higher than usual again this week as most vegetation has yet to experience a green-up.

The next widespread rain chances should arrive over the weekend and perhaps on Sunday into Monday of the upcoming weekend with the passage of a cold front.

-Garrett