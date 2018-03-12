× U.S. Marshals Arrest Local Rape Suspect In North Dakota

Authorities have arrested a local rape suspect in North Dakota, who was wanted for nearly two years while his said accomplice is incarcerated in a state prison.

Cory Oxford, 26, was arrested on warrants for two counts of rape and transporting a minor for prohibited sexual conduct. He was arrested by U.S. marshals Monday (March 12) after being wanted since July 2016.

Oxford was found in Bismark, N.D. He is in the Burleigh County Jail waiting to be extradited to Franklin County.

He is accused of raping a child younger than 14 and transporting the child for sexual purposes. Court documents allege that Oxford was an accomplice with Michael Roe, a convicted sex offender that is currently serving time in a state prison in Calico Rock, Ark.

Michael Roe is serving 10 years for two counts each of second-degree assault and transporting a minor for prohibited sexual conduct, and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

Oxford is accused of introducing a boy to Roe and engaging in sexual acts with the child. According to court documents, he offered the boy money in exchange for the sexual favors.

Roe was initially arrested on 12 counts of sexual assault after boys reportedly told police they were molested by Roe. One of the boys told police he was molested at Roe’s business at the time: Dickerson Wholesale Supply. The business was located across the street from Marvin Elementary in Mulberry. Roe was already a level 3 sex offender after being convicted of child pornography charges in 2001. Although he was a level 3 sex offender, police said Roe didn’t violate any laws by operating a business near a school.

Other boys told police they were also sexually assaulted by Roe, according to court documents.

A boy told police Roe arranged for him to go to a location where other juveniles were present and either perform sexual acts them or him. The boy also told police Roe paid him and the other kids for the sexual acts, court documents state. The boy told police he thinks this happened about 34 times.