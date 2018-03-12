× UA Hosting Town Hall Over Insensitive Racial Post On Social Media

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas students and administrators will participate in a campus Town Hall meeting Monday (March 12).

The Town Hall is in response to a recent insensitive racial post made on social media by a student.

The meeting will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Hillside Auditorium, room 202.

The panel members include Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, vice chancellor for student affairs Charles Robinson, vice provost for diversity and inclusion Yvette Murphy-Erby, director of the center for multicultural and diversity education Leslie Yingling, president of the Associated Student Government Andrew Counce, and president of the National-Pan Hellenic Council J’lynn Lowery.

Brendan Cook, president of the Black Students Association will serve as moderator.

“Many of us believe this situation is something we cannot tolerate here on our campus,” Cook said.

“The question then is ‘what do we do now?’ The purpose of this town hall is to help resolve tension by establishing effective communication between students and the administration. Our goal is to strengthen the relationships between us as a Razorback family. This may also be an opportunity for students to voice their experiences on campus, experiences that many may be unfamiliar with.”

The meeting has been organized by members of the Black Student Association, Associated Student Government and National Pan-Hellenic Council.