FORT SMITH (KFSM) --Local organization Abilities Unlimited remains strong in its mission to help people with developmental disabilities. They work with individuals to discover their abilities. The agency creates opportunities for the individuals served so they can become productive members of society.

5NEWS Morning Anchor April Baker sat down with Abilities Unlimited Executive Director, Bill Loyd, to discuss the United Way Day of Caring and the projects Abilities Unlimited takes on.