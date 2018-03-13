× Bentonville Has New City Council Member

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Residents have voted for a candidate to fill the empty city council seat.

The new city council member for Ward 3, Seat 1 position is Aubrey Patterson . The race was close, as Patterson won by 11 percent.

Michelle Malashock also vied for the seat.

Patterson won with about 55.35 percent of the votes. Malashock took 44.65 percent of the votes.

Issues the women wanted to address long and short-term varied. A long-term issue Malashock said she wanted to address was infrastructure improvements and Patterson said she wanted to make sure Bentonville stays true to its family values and wanted to address traffic issues.

Residents voted during a special election Tuesday (March 13), but early election began March 6. Patterson is filling the seat after Thomas Hoehn resigned from the position during November 2017.