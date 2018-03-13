× Casino Proposal In Arkansas Rejected By Attorney General

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow four casinos in Arkansas.

Rutledge’s opinion released Monday says the popular name of the proposal is too lengthy and the ballot title is misleading and ambiguous.

This is the second time Rutledge has rejected the proposal, which would allow casinos in Garland, Crittenden, Pope and Jefferson counties.

It would dedicate 52.5 percent of taxes collected to highway needs.

The attorney general must certify the measure’s wording before supporters can begin gathering signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.