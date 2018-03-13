× CATS, Les Miserables Headline Walton Arts Center Broadway Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Internationally renowned plays, including CATS and Les Miserables, will be part of the 2018-19 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series at the Walton Arts Center.

Broadway subscriptions can be renewed or purchased now by calling the Walton Arts Center Box Office at 479-443-5600. Single tickets to all Broadway and regular season shows will be available this summer.

“Because custom packages were so popular last year, we are giving our subscribers the opportunity to customize their subscription again this year by choosing the sixth, seventh or eighth shows to complete their package,” said Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer.

Every 2018-19 Broadway Subscription includes at least six shows, five pre-selected shows, School of Rock, On Your Feet!, A Bronx Tale, Waitress and Les Misérables, and one buyer’s choice.

Patrons can choose between Jersey Boys., Falsettos and CATS to complete their six-show Broadway subscription package or they can select a seven- or an eight-show package.

A complete list of shows is below:

Jersey Boys

Friday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the fans loved it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons when the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon Jersey Boys makes its much-anticipated return to Walton Arts Center. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true.

School of Rock

Tuesday, Oct. 23 – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018

School of Rock, a New York Times Critics’ Pick, is making its Walton Arts Center debut. Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “fists of all ages shall be pumping!”

On Your Feet!

Tuesday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a cross-over sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything.

On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Another first for Walton Arts Center, this show features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.

The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway Production of Falsettos

Friday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

William Finn and James Lapine’s groundbreaking, Tony Award®-winning musical Falsettos will make its Walton Arts Center debut in February. This all-new production from Lincoln Center Theater was nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist and the lesbians next door. It is a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family… and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

A Bronx Tale

Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Sunday, March 3, 2019

Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s – where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Making its Walton Arts Center debut, A Bronx Tale is bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Alan Menken. Directed by Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro and Tony® winner Jerry Zaks, this unforgettable story of loyalty and family is based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri’s story. The New York Times hails it as “A Critics’ Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry.”

Waitress

Tuesday, April 9 – Sunday, April 14, 2019

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit and Walton Arts Center premier features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.

CATS

Tuesday, May 28 – Sunday, June 2, 2019

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America. Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — “Memory.” Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber along with the original scenic and costume design by John Napier remain but all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new CATS.

Les Misérables

Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, June 23, 2019

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion and the resilience of the human spirit. Featuring the beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck.