Fayetteville Police Seize One Pound Of Meth, 2.3 Pounds Of Marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is facing drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges after police found him retrieving a package of drugs, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Investigators tracked a shipment of drugs from an out of state supplier to a Fayetteville address.

Once it had been delivered, investigators found Leander Shepard, 59, picking up the package. They seized one pound of methamphetamine and 2.3 pounds of marijuana.

Shepard told police he knew drugs were in the package, according to the arrest report.

Shepard was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and later released after posting a $12,000 bond.

He has a hearing set for April 16 in Washington County Circuit Court.