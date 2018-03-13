× Hogs Hammer Texas In Midweek Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Seeing Texas fall on the schedule had plenty of Arkansas fans excited about a midweek series inside Baum Stadium.

The Razorbacks offense kept that excitement level high in the opener as they blasted the old rival Longhorns 13-4.

Casey Martin and Eric Cole each drove in three runs while Jordan McFarland continued his hot stretch as Arkansas improved their season mark to 12-4. McFarland, who homered twice and drove in five runs in his two at-bats against Kent State on Sunday, drove in four runs including a three-run double to blow the game open in the third inning.

Martin now has a nine game hit streak after he hit a three-run home run off the leftfield foul polein the fifth.

Arkansas scored seven runs in the third and that was more than enough run support for Kacey Murphy. The left-hander from Rogers threw six innings while giving up five hit sand struck out three. Murphy did allow two runs, both came on solo home runs.

Arkansas will wrap up the series with Texas on Wednesday and then begin SEC play on Friday as No. 4 Kentucky comes to Fayetteville.

For a complete look at the Arkansas schedule and results, click here.