Springdale Police, Firefighters Working Hazmat Situation

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Police and firefighters are at Northwest Medical Center working a hazmat incident, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Lieutenant Jeff Taylor, spokesperson for the police department said not a lot of details may be released at this time, but they're working to find out the cause.

Taylor explained that dispatchers received a call about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 13) about a patient acting strangly on the fifth floor of the hospital.

"He had some kind of hazmat-induced situation... we got him out of there and evacuated the fifth floor... .," Taylor said.

Also Taylor said, "there was a high level of something. We're not sure if it was carbon monoxide or something like that... ."

Firefighters are working diligently to find out the direct source of the issue. They're seeing if there's a mechanical issue, Taylor explained.

Police said there's no intentional act of violence or anything of that magnitude.

A witness said he was told by a security guard at the hospital that they wouldn't allow him to enter the building and oxygen sensors were alarming.

This is a developing story.