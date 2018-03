× WATCH: Colder This Morning, But Trending Warmer Through The Weekend

Temperatures this morning are running 10° to 15° colder than yesterday morning and that means more of us are at or below freezing. Mostly sunny skies today will allow us to warm up into the 50s and low 60s. Even warmer weather is on the way by the end of the week with increasing rain chances into the weekend.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley