× Missing 13-Year-Old Boy From Westville Found Safe

WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — UPDATE: Ruger Cole has been found safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old boy from Westville, Oklahoma, according to the Westville Police Department.

Brent Cole, 46, took Ruger Cole, 13, from the Westville Public School Wednesday (March 14) at about 8:15 a.m.

He called Ruger’s mother and told her she would never see him again, police said.

Brent is considered armed and dangerous and has a history of mental illness, according to police.

He is driving a grey 2006 Ford Mustang with a Cherokee Nation tag CN6319.

It is unknown what Ruger is wearing, but Brent was last seen wearing a Carhart jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, contact Westville police.