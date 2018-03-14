× Arkansas Holds Off Late Texas Rally To Earn Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Anytime you sweep a midweek series, it sets up for a nice weekend. When that midweek opponent is Texas, it’s an even better pair of wins.

Arkansas (13-4) hung on for a 7-5 win over Texas (9-9) on a staff day that saw six pitchers take the mound. The final pitcher of the game Matt Cronin, recorded the biggest out of the series in ending the 8th with a strikeout of Michael McCann to strand the bases loaded.

The most impressive performances on the mound came from a pair of freshmen. Caleb Bolden (W, 2-0) threw three innings of relief and allowed a single hit, while Kole Ramage went 2.2 innings and gave up just two hits. Matt Cronin got his second save after 1.2 innings to close the game.

Jordan McFarland and Casey Martin continued their offensive tears. Each batter went 2-3 and the pair combined for three runs and two RBI. Martin hit his team leading sixth home run of the season in the second inning. Evan Lee also recorded two doubles on the afternoon.

Spiro, Okla. native Hunter Wilson knocked in an insurance run in the eighth inning.

The Razorbacks welcome Kentucky, a fellow top five team, to open SEC play this Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

For a complete look at the Arkansas schedule and results, click here.